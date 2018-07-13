Concern Youth Of Nandom Scandalized With Ghc95,392.00 Unaccounted For In The Auditor's General Report In The District

The aforementioned group on 22nd March, 2018 issued a press release demanding accountability from their MP Hon. Ambrose Dery after a statement was issued by office indicating that he uses his personal resources to finance developmental projects more especially the drilling of boreholes in the constituency.

The release of the Auditor General's report has vindicated the above youth group on the grounds that a whooping sum of Ghc95, 392.00 was given to the special assistant to the MP, honourable Ambrose Sorry unaccounted for.

The group is again demanding accountability from the office of the MP, what this amount has been used for. Some aides of the MP in an attempt to respond to our earlier release told us that the said amount was used to pay school fees of some students in the various tertiary institutions.

Unfortunately, they couldn't back their claims with evidence albeit we demanded the list of those students. In any case, if indeed the money was used to pay schools the auditors report would have captured that in their report. This is therefore enough a justification that the money was shared to some key members in the party instead of using it to develop the constituency which is a clear case of criminal act as indicated in the auditor general's report .

We are by this release once again, demanding the list of all those purported students who are beneficiaries of the common fund. We also want to know the amounts, the dates of applications, the dates of disbursement and schools of beneficiaries.

Also, it will be in the interest of constituents to know how that whopping amount from the MP common fund is unaccounted for. Should we conclude that the dealings of the the Assembly isn't transparent and accountable?

Even though we believe the auditor general will take steps to ensure that such monies "diverted" into wrongful hands would possibly be retrieved, we are very much disappointed with that magnitude of misappropriation and unaccountability within the local government structure.

We wish to call on the special prosecutor to further investigate this fraudulent individuals and prosecute them to serve as deterrent to promote probity, transparency and accountability within the operation of the District Assembly and for that matter the use of the MP common fund.

Nandom constituency is a new one and we ought not to have been put to this wanton embarrassment published by the national auditor's report.

In conclusion, we are reiterating that the Hon. MP account to us with immediate effect to clear the air concerning the above questions raised.

Spokesperson

Joshua Dedee

0502477585.

Member

Derbie Raphael

0240371356.