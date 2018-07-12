How AIDS Patients Were Diagnosed With Aspergillus Fumigatus Infection

Generally speaking, a fungus which is transmitted in the air, can't usually get hold of the body of a healthy person. However, the resistance deficiency of an organism can result in rapid reproduction. For example, the Aflatoxin-B-producer Aspergillus fumigatus, far and wide.

A fifth of the transplantation patients whose immunoreaction had to be suppressed for medical reasons, end up with Aspergillus pulmonary infections.

Held against this, HIV-infected patients curiously display a specific resistance to this agent and other systematic diseases by fungus, except by Cryptococcus neoformans.

Hitherto, in no case was aspergillosis named as being the initial infection in relation to Aids-immunodeficiency. An explanation of this mysteriously strong force of protection.

HIV-infected patients were subjected to Aflatoxin-B and other mycotoxins before the onset of Aids-immunodeficiency. They, therefore, formed defense mechanisms against the mycotoxin producers.

Aids patient exposed to mycotoxins

During a series of autopsies which were carried out on the corpses of Aids patients, all the cases showed atrophy of liver cell, an effect caused typically by mycotoxins, such as Aflatoxin-B.

Examinations in Florida showed similar liver findings in most patients. Mechanisms by which later Aids patients were pin pointedly poisoned with mycotoxins drugs and sniffing substances.

Aflatoxin was found in the urine of 32% of heroin users in Amsterdam, 13% in Merseyside, England but not in a single heroin user in London.

At the time of the examination, nearly in all Aids patients who were sniffing amyl nitrate, pathological changes to T cells were found as typical of Aflatoxin poisoning.

In the group of patients not inhaling the aerosol, only one case out of seven showed this change of T cells.