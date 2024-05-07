Prosecution of corrupt officials: Bawumia’s silence is deafening

07.05.2024 LISTEN

As we delve into the deep seas of the political season, all political parties and their candidates have made clear their intentions for the country. The major problem currently facing Ghana is corruption and nepotism. It is therefore appropriate to expect those seeking to govern this country to let us know their respective stance on corruption and nepotism.

The chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the party’s flag bearer and the running mate have all made clear their determination to prosecute corrupt officials and all those who have participated to the plunder of the state whether in private or public capacities, when the NDC wins power.

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang during her outdooring as the NDC’s running mate revealed that “John and I have agreed that, whoever has participated in the plunder of the state will be held accountable, this is not a threat, it is a promise which is premised on the wishes of the citizens across the political divide and hinged on the principles of accountability”.

Mr. Asiedu Nketiah stated that, “we should not allow anybody to engage in wrongdoing in looting the country and getting away with it. And so if that's what they're scared of, they better prepare. They still have time to vomit all the loot or hold onto it and face the consequences”.

There is every ground to believe the NDC and H.E. John Mahama’s resolve to prosecute all those who have looted state resources in the past seven and half years and even prosecute his own appointees who engages in corruption.

H.E. John Mahama has a track record in prosecuting his own appointees which is rare in Ghanaian politics in particular and African politics in general. He is on record to have prosecuted his appointee, the former Executive Director of the National Service Alhaji Alhassan Imoro in 2015 for stealing GHC100 million.

Former president John Mahama also prosecuted his own party member and appointee Mr. Abuga Pele for corruption and was jailed for 6 years. Mr. Abuga Pele is the former NDC Member of Parliament for Chiana-Paga constituency, and the head of the Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Agency (GYEEDA) and was appointed by H.E. John Mahama. Therefore when he promises to prosecute corrupt officials of the NPP it is believable, doable and reassuring. These are facts, facts are sacred and immutable.

On the other hand, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has conspicuously stayed away from pronouncements on corruption and prosecution of corrupt government officials under the current government, despite the obvious rot going on this this country. The capture of state lands, embezzlements, overnight riches and the display of opulence and wealth. The vice president has no courage to make this bold statement because he is part of the rotten system.

During his opposition days, the vice president and his wife were loud on corruption, accusing the NDC government of corruption, today; they are allergic to the mention of corruption.

The implication of this is that in the highly unlikely event of him winning the 2024 elections (perish the thought); the status quo will remain the same. Ghanaians will be denied any form of accountability from corrupt government officials; in fact it will continue to fester. The recent frustration of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in its fight against obvious corruption is an indication that, the NPP government is not interested in fighting corruption.

Dr. Bawumia will NOT be able to prosecute even a fly from the current government, because, he will be controlled and manipulated like a puppet by the same corrupt individuals who are desperately trying hard to make him the president in order to conceal their corrupt activities.

Voting for president Akufo-Addo is the greatest mistake Ghanaians have ever made, but voting for Dr. Bawumia will be the greatest of self-inflicting woes Ghanaians will ever make. It will be the cherry on the icing on the cake for the NPP in their quest to allocate Ghana to themselves and their unborn generations, through Agyapa deal, and PDS- like transactions.

The only way Ghanaians can have corrupt officials of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia’s government to account for their loot is by voting for the NDC and H.E. John Dramani Mahama on December 7th.