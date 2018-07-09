Jewel Taylor, Ibrahim Mahama, Mo Abudu, Bogolo Kenewendo honoured at 2018 African Achievers Awards a

The 2018 African Achievers Awards which was held on July 5th, 2018 at the UK House of Parliament has presented various honours to distinguished Africans from across the continent and in the diaspora.

The ceremony which was chaired by Susan Fajana Thomas -former Mayor of the London Borough of Hackney & Chairperson of the African Achievers Awards Board and hosted by Rt. Hon. Diane Abbott (Current Shadow Home Secretary, United Kingdom) was held on the theme; Girls right to Education; a case for Africa.

Speakers at the ceremony included: H. E Jewel Cianeh Howard Taylor, vice president of Liberia, who delivered the Keynote Address, Dr Josephine Ojiambo, Immediate past Deputy Secretary General of the Commonwealth as special Guest Speaker, Justina Mutale, founder of the Justina Mutale Foundation and Author, Novelist and Poet, Titi Horsfall.

Lindsey Oliver, Founding Director of Aljezeera & Mo Abudu, Founder of Ebony Life TV also delivered goodwill messages at the ceremony.

Now in its 8th edition, the awards has consistently honoured great African Achievers from African Leaders, Young Achievers, and Community Builders to Captains of Industries across the continent.

Speaking at the event, Principal Partner of the award, Tonye Rex Idaminabo congratulated all the winners and urged them to extend their experience through mentorship to teaming young people across Africa.

Below are the winners and the awards they received

E. Senator Jewel Howard Taylor – Excellence In Public Office & Community Impact Yakubu Dogara – Excellence In Leadership Bongolo Kenewendo – Award for African Enterprise Uche Olowo Fcib – Excellence In Leadership (Banking) Kate Quartey-Papafio – Award for Enterprise And Business Leadership Gifty Lamptey – African Woman Of The Year King Adm. Goddy Idaminabo Jp – African Impact Award. Yanga TV – Community Impact Organisation Award Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh – Excellence In Business (West Africa) Femi Gbajamiamila – African Policy Maker Award Corneleius Adeyemi Max Williams – Humanitarian Of The Year Ibrahim Mahama – African Enterprise & African Industrialist Of The Year. Mo Abudu – African Media Personality Of The Year Jennifer Obaseki – Special Recognition Award Chinze Ojobo – African Creative Artist Of The Year Elsie Appau. Esq – Special Recognition Award Ugumba Uche Nwosu – Award for African Youth Empowerment Boma Douglas – Community Impact Award Maria-Christins Nibagwire – Social Impact Award Pumela Salela – Social Enterprise Award Nancy Amumga – Social Impact Award Kennedy Okonkwo – Award for Corporate Governance

Past Honorees include;

Arch. Bishop Desmond Tutu, Nelson Mandela Foundation, H.E. Jakaya Kikwete former President Republic of Tanzania), Dr. Margaret Blick Kigozi. (University chancellor and sportswoman. Currently, she works as a consultant at United Nations Industrial Development Organization(UNIDO). She formerly served as the Executive Director of the Uganda Investment Authority), Dr. Paul Enenche (Senior Pastor Dunamis International), Mrs. Titi Horsfal, Sir Celestine Omehia, Mr. John Momoh. (He is the Chairman and Founder of Channels Television), Bill and Melinda Gate Foundation, Kofi Annan Foundation, Justina Mutale Foundation, Dr. Justina Mutale, The African Development Bank (AFDB) Sinach (International Gospel Songstress), Dr. Mathews Phosa, Moggesukkel Foundation, H.E Dr. Dlamini Zuma former Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Dr. Josephine Ojiambo Commonwealth Deputy Secretary-General.

Source: Prince Akpah