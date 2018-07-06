Services Basic, Golden Star Win Maiden GNPC Foundation STEM Competition

Golden Star School defeated Bibiani AGBL, Abura R/E, Fosukrom D/A, Navy Basic and Torya D/A to emerge champions of the maiden edition of GNPC Foundation STEM Quiz competition.

Torya D/A School also performed well to place second in the competition.

In the Junior High School (JHS) category, Services Basic from Takoradi in the Western Region also put a stupendous performance, capitalising on home support to beat Watico Demonstration, GREL Basic, Essiama Methodist, Juaboso D/A and Enchico Demonstration.

In all, 12 schools made it to the final out of 132 that participated in the competition at the preliminary stage.

The GNPC Foundation STEM Quiz competition, which began on Monday, May 21, 2018, ended on Thursday, July 5, 2018, at the Akroma Plaza in Takoradi.

Dr Kwame Baah Nuakoh, Executive Director for GNPC Foundation said the ultimate aim of the STEM Quiz was to excite pupils and students in the Western Region to appreciate Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects.

He said STEM was an essential tool for national development.

The quiz competition also provided a platform to assess the growth of knowledge, abilities and skills of pupils and students in STEM education at the basic level in the Western Region.

He disclosed that about 110 students who participated in the competition will be selected to form the GNPC Foundation Digital Academy and will be trained periodically at the Accra Digital Centre.

CEO of GNPC, Dr K. K. Sarpong, who was the special guest of honour expressed satisfaction at the organisation of the event and thanked stakeholders for playing their respective roles to make the activity a success.

The winning schools took home GHS 5,000 each, a trophy, gold medals and other souvenirs; while the second-placed schools also received GHS3,000 each, silver medals and souvenirs.

In addition, one teacher from each of the winning schools received GHS 1,000 each.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN