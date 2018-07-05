IMANI Lauds Court Ruling On Kelni GVG Contract

Policy think tank, IMANI Africa, has lauded an order by the high court asking the government to release all relevant documents relating to its contract with Kelni GVG for revenue monitoring of telecom companies.

The Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court on Wednesday ordered the Ministry of Communications to release all documents pertaining to the controversial US$89 million KelniGVG contract.

The order follows an application by two citizens, John Ato Bonful, and Nana Adom Kanyi, as well as a pressure group, Citizens Ghana Movement, compelling the Ministry to release the documents.

Their application is against the backdrop of the agreement between the government and the private entity which the applicants say hinges on their fundamental human rights.

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, whose organization first raised red flag over the matter said the order is timely.

“This adds another layer of the doubts that we have managed to sow in the minds of people that this KelniGVG contract, unfortunately, doesn't pass. And I think that the president should realize his administration is fast being embarrassed by this singular act.”

A subsequent application by the National Communications Authority (NCA), seeking to delay the implementation of the order preventing the Authority from entering into any third party contracts was on Wednesday dismissed by a Court of Appeal.

This development means the government would be in contempt of court if it continues to implement the Common Platform for revenue monitoring, for which it has awarded a contract to a controversial KelniGVG worth $89 million.

KelniGVG controversy

Before Wednesday's appeal was dismissed, the contract granted KelniGVG was already under immense scrutiny.

The President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, argued that the deal mirrored the controversial deals the state entered into with Subah and Afriwave.

These deals were criticised by the now-governing New Patriotic Party when it was in opposition.

IMANI also raised the privacy concerns while questioning the credibility of Kelni GVG .

On Tuesday, July 3, an Accra High Court ordered the Communications Ministry to make available all documents relating to the deal to two citizens, and a pressure group, Citizens Ghana movement.

The court gave the Ministry, a deadline of July 9th to comply with the order.

The order followed an application by the two persons, John Ato Bonful and Nana Ama Adom-Boakye Kanyi, and the Citizens Ghana Movement, praying the court to give them access to the documents in the name of national interest.

Meanwhile, the court has set July 5th to give its ruling on an injunction application filed by two other citizens, Sara Asafu-Adjaye and Mr. Maximus Amertogoh, praying it to halt the implementation of the implementation of the Common Platform.

So far, there are four separate suits against the Kelni GVG contract.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citinewsroom.com/Ghana