Prestea Communicators for Development (PCD), a civil society group based in Prestea in the Western Region of Ghana is appealing to government through the
Repair Death Trap Bridges Linking Prestea To Awudua To Save Lives
The bridges, which served as the main rail-line from Tarkwa to
Prestea, now is being used as footpath by market women, school
children, farmers and all manner of people attending funerals and
transacting business at Awudua.
After a field tour by Prestea Communicators for Development PCD, and
Mr. Bulley, PCD is recommending:
1. A flat angle stainless steel metal be used, and all the dilapidated
wooden material removed.
2. Side walking guard made of metal be erected side by side to prevent
any death on slipping.
Prestea Communicators for Development noted a lot of Cocoa Farmers,
Rubber Plantations and food crops farmers are in the area and this
will help improve the life of the people. Its our fervent belief that
the government of Ghana, and its representatives value the life of
every Ghanaian, especially farmers and people in small towns and will
do a field tour on this particular issue and find amicable solution to
it.
SIGNED.
COMRADE FRANCIS ESHUN
PRESIDENT
