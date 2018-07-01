modernghana logo

President Promotes Assistant Directors Of Prisons

Ghana Prisons Service
His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, has upon the advice of the Prisons Service Council, promoted the following Assistant Directors of Prisons (ADP) to Deputy Directors of Prisons (DDP).

They are;

  1. ADP. Samuel K. Owusu-Amponsah, the Second in Command (2IC) of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison in the Eastern region.
  2. ADP. Samuel Yaw Tannor, the Second in Command of the Ankaful Maximum Security Prison in the Central region
  3. ADP. Patrick K. Mensah Adzah, the Officer-In-Charge of the Ankaful Main Camp Prison in the Central region.
  4. ADP. Dominic Nicholas Arthur, the Officer-In-Charge of the Forifori Settlement Camp Prison in the Eastern region.
  5. ADP. John Asiedu Benaye, the Officer-In-Charge of the Duayaw Nkwanta Settlement Camp Prison in the Brong Ahafo region.

The said promotions are to take effect from 1st July, 2018.

SIGNED:
SUPT. VITALIS AIYEH
CHIEF PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
GHANA PRISONS SERVICE

