There Is No Perfect Marriage - Man Of God

Reverend Adu Gyamfi Yeboah, the Head Pastor of the Assemblies of God, Upper Room Revival Assembly at Patasi, a suburb of Kumasi has said there is no perfect marriage anywhere in the world.

He therefore urged all couples to work seriously to light their marriages.

Rev Yeboah said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the end of a week-long marriage seminar organised for the members of his congregation on the theme: 'Marriage: A Blessing or a Burden?'

He said the marriage institution was not only divine, but a vital aspect of any successful and peaceful nation.

'When couples work seriously on their marriages through genuine mutual sacrifices, compromises, trust and understanding, there will always be harmony at home, excellent performance of children at school and effective discharge of duties by couples at the workplace,' Rev Yeboah said.

He said these were essential for building a progressive community and nation, devoid of vices like drug abuse, armed robbery, streetism and prostitution.

Rev Yeboah, who is also the Ashanti West Regional Secretary of the Assemblies of Ghana called on government to effectively implement policies that would reduce hardship on couples, families and Ghanaians in general, stressing that when the country develops or progresses, families (parents and children) would be happy and contribute meaningfully and positively towards societal transformation.

