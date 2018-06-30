The Difficult Task Of Breaking A Sad News To Octogenarian Mother Of Amissah-Arthur

Cape Coast, Ola residents and the entire Central Region are in a state of shock and grief as news of the sudden passing of former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur hits home.

On Friday, a large crowd of mourners’, including executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the clergy and other high profile personalities within the metropolis thronged the residence of his mother, Effe Amissah-Arthur, to offer their condolences.

Initially, the family did not want people to get close to the family house because they had difficulty breaking the news to Effe Amissah-Arthur because they feared something terrible could happen to the octogenarian.

They resorted to diplomacy and tact in breaking the sad news to her because of her age and how close she was with the late former Vice President.

Her phone was switched off, the radio and TV sets were disconnected and eventually, the electricity was disconnected in their bid to manage the sad news of the death of her son.

At about mid-day, the crowd grew thicker and some elderly members of the family together with some priest of the Methodist church managed to break the news to her.

Joy News' Richard Kwadwo Nyarko reports that it was a breathtaking moment for the old lady as her world stood still.

The people around watched her on helplessly because there was little they could do to ease her pain.

The presiding bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Rt Rev. Titus Awiotwe Pratts, other bishops and priests of the church that visited were on hand to commiserate her and the rest of the family.

The Zongo community in the region was not left out as Mahmoud Dadey Mazawazay IV, head of the Central Regional Zongo chiefs led his delegation to mourn with the family.

The NDC has instructed all constituencies in the region to halt all activities and converge in Cape Coast to show their love to the family on Saturday.

Last week Saturday, the late former Vice President, joined the party in their constituency elections to cast his ballot at Moree in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese Constituency.

Mr Amissah-Arthur took time to speak to the members whom he advised to unite the party to solidify their base to win the next elections.

Paying their tributes, residents who had spoken to him a few days ago told Joy News it will be difficult to replace him. They praised his decency even in dissent and his gentle character in his everyday life.

The former Vice president was reported to have collapsed at the Air Force Gym on Friday morning during a workout session and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was the fifth Vice President of the Republic of Ghana and served in the office from August 06, 2012, until January 07, 2017, under President John Dramani Mahama.

Before he became the Vice President, he was the Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |Abubakar Ibrahim |[email protected]