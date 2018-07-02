Amissah-Arthur Was A True Gentleman--NCCE

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has eulogized late former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, describing him as a “true gentleman.”

In a statement Saturday, the NCCE praised the late economist for his immense contributions toward the socio-economic development of Ghana.

The former Vice president died on Friday, June 29 after he reportedly collapsed at the Air Force Gym and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital.

His death has shocked the nation triggering an outpouring of tribute from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former President John Dramani Mahama among many other Ghanaians.

The late Amissah-Arthur was the Vice President between January 2012 to January 2017 after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lost the 2016 elections.

He had previously served as the Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 until his appointment as Vice President by the then president John Mahama.

President Akufo-Addo has described him as a “longstanding public servant” who discharged his duties with “dignity.”

To the NCCE, late Amissah-Arthur was the “essence of a true gentleman, humble and gracious privately and in his political life.”

The Commission has called on Ghanaians to mourn with the wife, children, mother and family of the late former Vice president in their hour of grief.

“As an astute economist, former Vice President contributed to the country’s development and served with dignity and honour. May he rest peacefully in the bosom of our Lord,” the statement concluded.