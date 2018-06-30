President Akufo-Addo Signs Amissah-Arthur’s Book Of Condolence

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has signed the late former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur’s book of condolence at the NDC’s party headquarters at Adabraka in Accra.

In the book of condolence, the President wrote: “A fine Ghanaian has left us suddenly without any warning. Our nation is poorer for his departure. May God bless him and give him a peaceful rest.”

The former Vice President passed away during the early hours of Friday June, 29, 2018, after reportedly collapsing at the Airforce Gym during a workout session.

He was reportedly later rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he died.

Many tributes have poured in since the news of his death.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President, Dr. Mahamamudu Bawumia, former presidents Jerry John Rawlings and John Mahama among others, have all eulogized the late Amissah-Arthur.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has already signed the book of condolence.

About Amissah-Arthur

Before becoming Veep in August 2012, he was Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.

From 1983 to 1986, Amissah-Arthur served as a special assistant to the Secretary of Finance and Economic Planning, Kwesi Botchwey under the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) government.

He also served as the Deputy Secretary for Finance in the PNDC government from February 1986 to March 1993.

From April 1993, he continued as the Deputy Minister for Finance in the under the Fourth Republic's first government until March 1997.

Mr. Amissah-Arthur, 67, was appointed as Governor of the Bank of Ghana in October 2009 by then-President John Atta Mills.

He held that position until August 6 2012, when he became Vice-President of Ghana following the death of Atta Mills.

He was survived by a wife and two children.

