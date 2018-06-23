Suicide Hits Cantonments

Residents of Cantonments, behind the St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School, are yet to come to terms with circumstances that compelled a man believed to be in his early 30s to commit suicide on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased, identified as Betra Atrah from Chiana Paga in the Upper East Region, was seen in the area by neighbours two hours before his death.

Earlier, he was said to have complained of neck pains. And he was on medication when the incident occurred.

A resident of the area, identified only as Rita, told DAILY GUIDE that the deceased was unemployed, and lived in some wooden structures behind the St. Thomas Aquinas School. Being a quiet and reserved person, he has been living in the area in recent times.

She noted that four days prior to his death, Betra complained to some of his neighbours in the area that he was not feeling well.

She added, “When his friends asked him what the problem was, Betra told them he was having some neck pains but was using a certain balm to massage it.

We were all shocked when we heard this afternoon that he had committed suicide by hanging herself.”

Meanwhile, personnel of the Cantonments Divisional Police Command had visited the scene to pick the body to the police hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Chief Superintendent William Asante told the paper that the police were yet to meet the family members of the deceased person.

He said, “We need the family to give us some information about the deceased for our investigations but for now the body has been deposited at the police hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy”.