MTN Recycles 100,000 Plastic Waste Bottles Into Building And Pavement Blocks

This year’s 21 Days of Y’ello Care ended with over 100,000 plastic waste bottles picked from the James Town Beach and recycled into building and pavement blocks under the “Y’ello Goes Green” project.

MTN with support from Nelplast Ghana Limited under this project filled the potholes around Tulaaku police barrier at Ashaiman using the pavement blocks.

MTN with support from Zoomlion embarked on clean up exercises across the country andconscientize Ghanaians on the need and benefits of a clean environment.

They also engaged in a Rural Telephony project at Begro to give the community the experience of a connected world and the opportunities it provides.

Aside that, 100 young people were selected from deprived communities and have undergone training in soap/bleach making, bead making, batikproduction and leather works supported by the National Boardfor Small Scales Industries (NBSSI).

In an activity dubbed, “Zongo Coders,” another set of 100 youth selected from Nima, Maamobi andAccra New Town were trained in general ICT and coding in partnership with Initiativefor Youth Development (IYD). 15 Computers were donated and installed for the AccraTechnical Training Center.

MTN climaxed the 21 Days of Y’ello Care with Y’ello Career Care for students from OsuSolem Senior High School, Accra High School, Ashiaman Senior High School and Kinbu Senior High school as well as selected studentsfrom MTN Internship pool.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Acting Corporate Services Executive.Mr Samuel Koranteng said this year's Y'ello Care program under the theme "Creating aBrighter Future," will help guide young people to choose careers that will be relevant and impactful to society.

“We believe that through this event, we can equip our participants with adequateinformation on the changing dynamics of today's job marker,” he stated.

Mr. Koranteng added that students were empowered to choose careers that are relevant. In view of the objective of MTN Yello Career Day, we have invited our technology partners fromEricsson and Huawei Ghana to support facilitate the event.

According to him, MTN hope to open a whole new world of opportunitiesfor young participants with thebelieve that they will make the decision that willchange their life, community and the country.

He noted that the MTN Y'ello Career day forms part of their efforts to support the empowerment of young people in the markets in which they operate.

Mr. Koranteng posited that as an organisation committed to digital innovation, they areaware of the ways in which technological advancements have influenced traditional notions ofthe workplace and create new opportunities in the digital economy.

“We want to create a platform for young people to see what the future job market may look likeand empower them with tools and ideas that will prepare them for the future. All MTN operationsare implementing the same programme, with the same intended objectives.

The Y'ello Career Day marks the end of a successful three weeks of staff volunteerism across theMTN footprint, with a mission to bridge the digital divide and upskill the future workforce, futureemployers and leaders in the regions where MTN has presence.