TECNO SPARK 2: Review of What Sets It Apart From The Others

You might be no stranger to the recent Tecno devices which have been made to look funky, and sleek prior to the older models. This year has been a very good first half for Tecno with the introduction of the CM in January, the Camon X and X pro in April and now the Spark 2 this month not to omit the Pouvoir 1 and 2.

What are you to find in the Tecno Spark 2?

The TECNO Spark is perfectly packaged in an orange rectangular box and in it are;

1. The Spark 2 Phone.

2. Power cable

3. Earphones.

4. User guide

5. Sleek back cover

6. Ejector Pin

Design and Body:



The Spark 2 is quite sleeker than the first Spark and that is where we send a huge thumbs up to the Tecno Design Team for pushing for a sleeker and prettier design even though it has a little similarity with the Camon X.

Beneath the camera is the fingerprint scanner that helps to secure the phone against unauthorized access as well as to answer calls.

At the top left of the screen is the 8 megapixel camera whilst the rear bags a 13megapixel camera.

Just like the Camon X, the Spark 2 has its audio jack port situated at the bottom end of the phone alongside the charging port and speakers.

At the right side of the phone is the volume controller and the power button, whilst the left side of the device houses the Sdcard and dual Nano SIM cards.

What sets the Spark aside from its predecessor is the inclusion of the Face ID technology on its 6” full HD as an additional security feature aside the usual finger print scanner and pin/pattern lock.

This means that you can simply unlock your device by just showing it to your face making it way easier to get into your device. You would first have to set up this feature in the settings.

With the Mix Flash 2.0, one is assured a much brighter selfie even at night and with better picture quality given its 13mp back camera and 8mp front selfie camera. Mix Flash is a big deal in smartphone photography hence the 2.0 gives the Spark 2 users added advantage of the Mix Flash Technology resulting in not just brighter images but images with high definitions.

Blurring those boring images and photo bombers is where the portrait mode on the Tecno Spark 2 comes in giving you a perfect image in focus.

Colours and design play a major role in the finishing of a smartphone. The colours of the Tecno spark 2 “Sparks” perfection with the Bordeaux Red, Midnight Black and Champagne Gold making the ideal colours to have in your purse or bag or to match any outfit whether for the beach or for a dinner event.

With all these features combined gives you a bigger better brighter view with the Tecno Spark 2.

These are the specs and what to expect with the latest device from Tecno.

* Display: 6.0 -inch HD + Full view display

* Processor: 1.3GHZ Quad core

* Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo Go Edition/ HIOS 3.3

* Storage: 1GB / 16GB internal

* Camera: 13MP rear Camera with Ring TRI-Flashlight /8MP Front camera with Dual Flash and screen flash.

* Network:2G, 3G

* Sim: Dual Nano SIM card

* Sensor: G-Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Fingerprint Sensor

* Connectivity: GPS, WIFI,BT

* Battery Capacity: 3500mAh

For more updates and information on Tecno kindly follow them across social media with the handle @Tecnomobilegh

