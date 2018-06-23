Muntaka Is “Dumb”--Ken Agyapong Goes Dirty

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, has called the Minority Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, “dumb” for referring him to Parliament's Privileges Committee over purported insults.

Kennedy Agyapong said Muntaka Mubarak's referral was based on comments taken out of context.

Mr. Agyapong is reported to have described the House as “useless” for having Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu as its Majority leader on Accra-based Net2 TV, which belongs to the Assin Central MP.

“A whole member of parliament, you don't even listen to the tape and you consume information and just come to parliament and say that I have insulted parliament. Let them play the tape,” the Assin Central MP said on

“He [Muntaka Mubarak] is a dumb MP and now, I will take him on one on one. Let him go to the privileges committee that I Kennedy Agyapong say he is a dumb MP because he did not even listen to the context of the issue and just dragged the matter.”

Mr. Agyapong explained that he was responding to a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional executive’s comments on the Anas exposé when the purported insulting comments were made.

“Where did I insult Parliamentarians? The guy rather insulted me and I was responding that Parliament does not give me money… I said it because we have made Parliament soft that is why the guy could go on Happy FM and talk the way he talked. Is it an insult to Parliament?”

It has been advertised in official parliamentary records that the committee will begin considering the referral next Tuesday, June 26.

The MPs on both sides of the aisle agreed to the request to haul Kennedy Agyapong before the Committee.

Muntaka Mubarak said on the Floor of Parliament, “I have the video and a lot of publication to have referred to Parliament as useless. Mr Speaker, I have the tape here, our colleague is referring to this House as useless. If I am to paraphrase, 'if this house is not useless, we will not have the likes of Osei Mensah-Bonsu to be its leader’.”

Kennedy Agyapong admitted that he erred on the utterances concerning the Majority leader and said he has apologized.

“I have apologised to the Majority leader. I have; I am a human being… he is my best friend,” the MP told the press.

We’re ready to forgive

Meanwhile, the Minority Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, says he is willing to fully assist with the work of the privileges committee from Tuesday.

“I have received an invitation from the privileges committee to provide all the evidence that I have, and to appear on the 26th, which is Tuesday. So I have already presented all the evidence that I have.”

He added that an apology from Kennedy Agyapong will settle the matter.

“If he appears and he apologises, I am sure it will end there, but if he appears and he is going to flex there, then obviously, it will go through the full haul,” Muntaka Mubarak said.

By: Duke Menash Opoku & Delali Adogla-Bessa/citinewsroom.com/Ghana