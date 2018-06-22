OYE Foundation To Organize Reading And Spelling Competition For Public Schools In Ghana

Students learning to read during one of reading clinics organized by OYE Foundation

A non- governmental organisation, OYE Foundation based in Accra, Ghana, is finalising preparations to hold its maiden edition of an inter- schools Reading and Spelling competition for selected basic public schools in the Shai Osudoku District of the Eastern Region.

Four schools and over 700 school children, parents, teacher, community leaders as well as government officials are expected to witness the event. The competition according to organisers is aimed at motivating school children in deprived communities in the country Ghana, to help improve their literacy development in the schools and enhancing the reading skills of the children.

The competition which organisers promises to be exciting and intellectually stimulating for the children, will climax the yearlong period of implementation or the organisation’s flagship education program, Academic Improvement Project, under which the ‘Read 4Life Initiative’ was instituted to solve the major challenge of reading inability amongst school children in public schools especially those in rural areas.

The Read 4LIFE Initiative is among a number of interventional activities being carried out by OYE Foundation to help eliminate the existing barriers to quality rural education, and to improve academic standard of rural public schools. The program is targeted at school children at the primary level with the hope to empower them to progress higher in their educational journey, as well as to achieve improvement in teaching and learning outcomes in deprived schools.

The Founder and Executive Director of OYE Foundation, Ms Abigail Anani who is also a child’s right advocate told Modern Ghana that, the state of schools and in general education in our rural and deprived communities requires urgent attention from Governments and all stakeholders to transform it for the better in future. She therefore reiterated that, interventional programs such what her organisation is doing (Read 4Life Initiative) and others is key in achieving better learning outcomes.

She however stated, that more is required to be done by government, individuals, development partners and all stakeholders in education for Ghana to realise the education target of the United Nations (SDG4) by 2030.

She is therefore calling on the general public to support the course of the organisation by donating books, teaching and learning material, infrastructure, and water facilities.