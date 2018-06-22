Accra: Illinois State University Unveils Enrolment Awareness Campaign

Illinois State University (ISU) has launched an enrolment awareness event in Accra to enlighten prospective high school and university graduates to further their studies in the United States.

Founded as a teachers' college, the oldest and first public university in Illinois, the institution now offers 20 pathway programmes and over 200-degree programmes, as well as Masters and Doctorate programmes.

Currently, the ISU has a total enrollment of 20,784 students with 567 international students from 67 countries including Ghana.

In the 2018 World report, the Illinois State University is ranked 83rd in the 2018 and 9th best value US College for International Students, making it the ideal state University for students across the world.

Speaking at the launch at the Marriot Accra Hotel, Start Up and Initiatives Recruitment Manager from the United States Tim Phelps explained the benefits of enrolling at the Illinois State University.

“It's a research focus institution, so what that means to the undergraduate and postgraduate students is that it's not just about getting the degree, it's also about the job opportunities awaits after and what those job opportunities are enhanced by what the research students are doing while they are there.

"So whether an internship or graduate assistantship, or close relationships with the faculty; all of these types of experiences and networks really matter to the students.”

In his opinion, building a network is not all that matters but most importantly the job opportunities that are being offered after school. He believes Illinois State University is the right institution for all.

“In the state of Illinois, it has incredible contacts in the city of Chicago and outside with Fortune 500 companies and many others”.

Tim Phelps said the Anti Migration Policy by President Donald Trump is temporary and will not affect African Students who want to school there.

“it is a political administration, just like everyone before him; it's temporary and may change. But what will remain the same is the University's in the United State commitment to education and international education and making sure there is access to students. It may affect the students, but I think it may affect them personally from their filter than actually going into the United States and learning.”

Managing Director for Corenett Michael Amankwa acknowledged the benefits of Africans studying in the US and entreated them to return home after their education to help build the continent.

He said, “primarily, you get access to world-class education, whereby it's backed with a lot of research, latest technology, latest methodology approaches. Secondly, you tend to be in a class with people from different countries, different walks of life, which allows building a powerful network such that when you are done with school, wherever you find yourself, you are able to tap into that alumni network and be able to use that as a leverage”.

He added: “fundamentally when they are done, they should come back home because the next big action is in Africa, so there's no point in studying and live there. So at the end of the day, it's not just about going but impacting and teaching and supporting those who are not fortunate to go”.