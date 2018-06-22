Ga Central To Construct More Drains To Deal With Flooding At Santa Maria, Sowutuom And Others

The Ga Central Municipal Assembly has said it is committed to the continuous dredging and construction of drains in the municipality to curb the impact of flooding during this rainy season.

According to the Assembly, with the onset of the rains, protecting properties and saving lives is crucial, hence the need to construct a lot more side drains.

The Ga Central Municipality, which is a flood-prone area, has recorded no casualties since the rains set in compared to some years back.

The Chief Executive for Ga Central Municipal Assembly, Dr. Emmanuel Lamptey, told Citi News the bulk of the money that comes to the Assembly will be channeled towards the construction of more drains.

“Even though we are doing this dedicated distilling and dredging, we are also mindful of the fact that we want to do something in the long-term to reduce the impact of the flooding. Our focus is that whatever money we get will be channeled to drains and roads,” he said.

Monday night rain affects many in Accra

Dozens of residents at Odawna in Accra were displaced after the torrential downpour wrecked havoc at their places of abode.

The Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korley constituency which includes the Odawna area , Dr. Zanetor Rawlings said some families who were trapped around Adabraka-Sahara had to be rescued.

Among the ten persons who died from the rains is a 32-year old medical doctor, whose body was only found on Wednesday at the Kpeshie Lagoon.

The Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings has criticized the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) for its failure to respond to distressed flood victims rapidly.

She indicated that not only do NADMO officials report late to flood scenes, but the organization also lacks the requisite logistics to curtail the situation.

“We made multiple calls to NADMO, and eventually I think about three hours later, a couple of people came round to tell the people what they knew. The situation was really pathetic, with all these seniors and children in the rain completely soaked and shaking. There is a sub-metro office near the circle interchange; I went there the following day to figure out why blankets were not available once people were evacuated to safe havens,” she said.