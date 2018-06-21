Chereponi DCE Parries Wild Allegations Against Him

The Chereponi District Chief Executive, Tahidu Abdul Razak, has condemned leadership of the Konkomba Youth Association (KOYA) for attempting to create enmity between his office and Konkombas in the district.

The DCE said accusations by KOYA that he was being partial in handling a renewed land dispute between the Anufors and Konkombas in the Naduni community in the Northern Region, were baseless.

Tahidu Abdul Razak in a press statement copied to Citi News said it was a calculated attempt to tarnish his image and make the government unpopular among Konkombas.

“My attention has been drawn to a baleful attempt laced with evil intention to create disaffection between me and the good people of Naduni and H.E President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana, and indeed saddened by this move, hence the need to set the records straight,” he said. “As the Chairman of DISEC, I owe it a duty to protect, defend and sustain peace within the district. In connection with this, DISEC met several times with the feuding factions all to ensure that there is understanding between them. It is therefore disheartening for anybody to raise a question of what I have done to prevent the conflict,” he added.

Tahidu Abdul Razak asked the KOYA leadership to stop inflaming passions and join forces with DISEC to permanently address the problem.

Kokomba Youth Association

He called for an independent investigation into the renewed conflict for the perpetrators to be brought to book.

“I want to state emphatically that the Konkombas and the Anufors have been in peace until the recent impasse. We have coexisted peacefully and there is a strong affinity among us for long and I pray that it continues.”

He reassured all citizens in the district of DISEC’s neutrality in implementing conflict resolution mechanisms to deepen peaceful coexistence in the area and beyond.

“Being the Chairman of DISEC, I should be the number one preacher of peace in the district. I am an Ambassador of peace and that is what H. E the President of the Republic of Ghana stands for.”

He underscored the need for mutual understanding and cooperation with government to develop the district in line with the “Ghana beyond aid” agenda.

He said Nana Akufo Addo’s administration is committed to fulfilling its campaign promises only in an atmosphere of peace.