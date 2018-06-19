Accra Mops Up After Monday Downpour

Some residents in Accra, are still cleaning up their homes hours after heavy rains on Monday night left others homeless.

Properties worth millions of cedis were also lost in the downpour that lasted all night and into the early hours of Tuesday, in certain areas.

Callers into Joy FM’s Super Morning Show lamented the loss of properties and described how they’ve had to stay up all night scooping water from their homes.

Others, on the other hand, could do nothing but watch as flood water took over their homes.

“One side of the house is a little lower than the other so we tried to move the cars to the higher side but that seemed futile. By the time the flooding got to its highest point, at my neck, the cars were almost completely covered in water.

“Our next door neighbour’s car… we couldn’t even see the top of it…they were sitting on their roof. Some tried to swim to safety and you could hear crying and wailing and screaming in the neighbourhood. It was quite traumatic,” a caller, Akua recounted.

Joy News’ Joseph Ackah-Blay and Komla Adom visited some of the affected areas and came through with these reports.

Below is how social media and the general public at large reacted to the floods.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Naa Sakwaba Akwa | E: [email protected]