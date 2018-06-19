“Fake” Voltic Distributor Nabbed By Police

Richard Appiah, a middle aged man has been busted by the Boubai Police in the Kwabre district of the Ashanti region for allegedly defrauding some shop owners.

According to one of the victims known as Mrs. Boateng, the suspect pretended to be a distributor from Voltic Ghana limited and succeeded in persuading shop owners to pay a sums of two thousand (2000) Ghana cedis, under the pretext to supply them with boxes of Voltic mineral water, and other soft drinks.

However after failing to deliver as bargained, the victims reported him (Richard Appiah) to the Boubai Police where he was later apprehended.

Mrs. Boateng disclosed to Otec news that Richard Appiah after making away with some amount of money went to her provisions shop and stole ten (10) packets if imperial leather soap, ten (10) tins of Milo and one pack of softcare diapers which also costs a fortune.

Police sources say the suspect, Richard Appiah, is currently in Police custody to assist with investigations and would be arraigned when investigation is complete.