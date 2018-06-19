NIA Disclaims PIN Code On Fake Ghana Cards

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has told Citi News the Personal Identification Numbers (PIN) codes on the fake Ghana cards are not from its database.

The Public Relations Officer for the NIA, Francis Palmdeti said the PIN is only generated during the registration process; an action the Minority in Parliament failed to undertake.

Explaining how the processes work for pin number generation. Mr Palmdeti said: “The pin number is generated when you register and your details go into the system, and there is a de-duplication process. After that de-duplication process, your biographic information and your biometric information all put together, comes up with a personalised identification number.

“ That process comes with a unique number. The one on the card does not fall within our reach, so I want to state categorically that these cards are not from us,” Mr Palmdeti said.

The fake cards with details of some Minority MPs circulated on social media over the weekend, suggesting the Minority had registered for the cards despite their protest.

The circulation was a matter of concern because of the Minority's boycott of the registration.

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central Constituency, Isaac Adongo had subsequently stated that the Minority might take legal action against persons who circulated the fake Ghana cards.

Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak

The Minority is against the NIA only accepting passports and birth certificates to establish citizenship.

It wants the Voters' ID card also to be accepted as proof of citizenship.