Student In The Grips Of The Law Over Fake Non-Citizens Ghana Card

A Student who was allegedly in possession of photocopy of Ghana's non-citizens Identity Card believed to be fake on Monday appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Ottou Rendjogo Oswald Judicael, a student of Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) has pleaded not guilty to possession of forged document.

The Court has admitted Ottou to bail in the sum of GH¢100,000.00 with two sureties besides Ottou is to deposit his passport at the Court's Registry.

He is to reappear on July 16.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Grace Bandoh said the complainant Richard Ashong Lamptey is an Operations Supervisor working under the auspices National Identification Authority (NIA).

Prosecution said on June 4, this year, at about 11:00 am Ottou went to the Ghana Immigration Service headquarters, Accra to renew his resident permit and non-citizen Ghana Identity Card.

In the process, prosecution said the accused produced a photocopy of non-citizen Ghana Identity card number GAB-010020659-B in the name of Ottou Rendjogo Oswald Judiceal with date of expiry May 24, 2018 to the officials at the front desk for renewal but when the officials cross checked on the database of NIA, it was found out to be fake.

Prosecution said Ottou was arrested and handed over to the Police and during interrogation the accused mentioned one Seyide as his source of supply.

According to prosecution efforts were being made to apprehend his accomplices.