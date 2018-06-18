Konkomba Youth Association Accuses Security Personnel Of Bias

The Konkomba Youth Association (KOYA), has accused security operatives in the Chereponi district of victimizing Konkombas in the Kunjul community, near Saboba in the Northern Region.

The Association’s leadership at a news conference in Tamale alleged that Konkombas in the community were being brutalized daily without provocations.

The KOYA President, Charles Nyojah, alleged that a combined team of military and police personnel upon the orders of the Chereponi District Police Commander on Thursday, June 13, 2018, stormed the Kunjul community and molested the Chief and his elders there.

“The security brutalized them, ransacked their households and in the process picked up 12 serviceable and unserviceable locally made guns, and stole an amount of GH₵12, 000.00 cedis.”

“18 people were arrested and locked up at the Yendi Divisional Command without any provocation. KOYA wish to state emphatically that the Chereponi District Chief Executive is using the security agencies to attack, intimidate, brutalize and disarm Konkombas in the Chereponi district and that of the nearby districts including Saboba.”

The KOYA President, Charles Nyojah, therefore demanded the dismissal of the Chereponi DCE, Tahidu Abdul Razak.

“He should be released from his post for being bias and only representing Chokosis in the area at the detriment of other tribes including Konkombas.”

“We appeal to President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo and the Ministers of Defense and the Interior to investigate the matter and punish the culprits who masterminded the inhumane treatment to the Konkombas.”

“The unprofessional conduct of the security must not be left unpunished. Konkombas are treated like non-Ghanaians and left to their fate. The only time government and its agencies remember them is during elections.”

–