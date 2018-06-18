Minority Calls For CID Investigations Into Fake Ghana Card Circulation

The Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, has said he will push for side to petition the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), to trace persons who created and circulated fake Ghana identity cards of some minority members.

This is after some pictures of the Ghana Card were circulated on social media with the details of some Minority members like the Asawase MP.

“I will instruct that we write to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to ask them to take up this because this is completely a fake thing.”

“Such things can create a lot of confusion in the system and I expect them to be able to get down to those who have done this,” Muntaka Mubarak told Citi News.

The MP for Bolgatanga Central Constituency, Isaac Adongo, has also said the Minority might take legal action against persons who circulated the fake Ghana cards.

“…we will have a conversation around it. We will speak with our lawyers and we will seek the views of our lawyers and if it means giving them our instructions to act on our behalf, in respect of this matter we will do so because this is fraudulent,” he told Citi News.

The Minority had already denied registering for the Ghana Card

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has already clarified that it has not registered any Minority Member of Parliament for the Ghana Card.

It said it had “no evidence of having registered any Minority MP” and “has not issued a Ghana Card to any Minority MP.”

The circulation of the fake cards raised alarm because of the Minority's boycott of the registration.

The Minority is against the NIA’s acceptance of only passports and birth certificates to establish citizenship.

It wants the Voters' ID card to also be accepted as proof of citizenship. Court Action

The Minority is currently backing a Supreme Court action by a group to challenge the NIA's basis for only accepting passports and birth certificates.

The Minority insists the NIA is wrongly interpreting the landmark 2016 judgment in the Abu Ramadan vs Electoral Commission case.

The Supreme Court ordered the Electoral Commission to expunge from the voters' register the names of all persons who registered and voted in the 2012 elections with the National Health Insurance (NHIS) card.

The judgment followed contentions that non-Ghanaians had been registered using the NHIS card.

Until the legal challenge is resolved, the Minority says it will be continuing its boycott of the process.

