Asempa FM Fathers' Day Fun Fair: When Men Put Troubles Behind And Had Fun

Hundreds of men graced the 2018 Asempa FM's Fathers' Day Fun Fair held at the premises of The Multimedia Group, Kokomemle, Accra on Sunday June 17.

Dressed in shades of blue, the men, some of the men were accompanied by their wives and children, to share in the joy of the day which is observed globally to honour fathers for their immense contribution to the development of children and families.

On the day, many men put behind the troubles they went through in playing their fatherly roles and enjoyed hot meal, drinks and danced to some good tunes of highlife music, courtesy of Asempa 94.7 FM, Ghana's first and only 'All Talk' radio station operated by The Multimedia Group.

Participants cut across ages, professional and religious organisations as well as political affiliations.

See photos below:



MCs for the occassion were Osei Bonsu and Adwoa Nhyira.

SugarDemGh were also there to offer support.

