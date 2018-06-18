Nana Akufo-Addo Must Give Ghanaian University Graduates The Chance To Develop Ghana

Nana Akufo-Addo: The Ghanaian government must invest in university graduates to create employment, develop the country and save foreign exchange

There is no news so painful to read than a graduate after school many years without a job has committed suicide because of frustration and depression. Yes, this is the hard situation many Ghanaian graduates are facing daily while the government pretends everything is going well in the country.

Some of Africa’s best universities can be located in Ghana. For example, the University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Cape Coast, University College of Education, University for Development Studies etc.

In the past and present Universities in Ghana, have attracted foreigners throughout Africa to study and graduate in the Ghanaian universities but what does the Ghanaian government do with graduates that come out of the universities every year?

Among Ghanaian graduates are engineers, doctors, architectures, designers, construction workers with full knowledge and expertise to develop Ghana if given the opportunity, yet the Ghanaian government leaves all behind and invite Chinese to the jobs the graduates can do even better.

Since after independence African leaders continue to underestimate African graduates and professionals. Even though there are qualified African doctors African leaders when sick always seek medical treatments abroad. Do they expect advanced countries to respect Africa's education?

They often enroll their families to study at foreign universities. In this way, the spirit of our education, medical and expertise have already been degraded and killed. No wonder Africa's educational certificates and diploma don't play a significant role in advanced countries unless one makes an additional study.

There are so many things in regard to the development of Ghana, University graduates can handle but they are simply denied the job, despite that home expertise is capable of improving Ghana’s economy and save more foreign exchange for the country.

The ignore of biological weapon articles by African leaders

It's hard to understand why African leaders behave in this way. Whether they read or have no time to read is a disturbing issue which will continue to give them disrespect and underestimation in the eyes of the advanced world.

There is no African leader so stupid or lack the knowledge that Africans are used as guinea pigs for testing drugs and vaccines manufactured in Europe and America. Again there is no African leader who can swear that he doesn't know that Aids and Ebola are bioweapons tested in Africa.

The important question is what do they do about it? Will they continue with such outrageous character to demonstrate that Africans are not human beings and, therefore, worth nothing to be protected?

I was shocked to read in the Dutch newspapers Holland university students have invented the CRISPR CLEAR, a sensor that can detect genetically engineered biological weapons and they won a cash prize of 27,000 euros.

Holland is country we haven't heard so far like an African country that a biological weapon has been there, yet, since that can be possible in the future the three Holland university students invented the device to prevent such medical crime in their country.

According to the Dutch newspapers, adapting a mosquito genetically so that it spread a disease that can’t be cured is one of the many horror scenarios of future biological warfare. And precisely against this kind of elusive enemies, a detection device has now been developed. Has any African leader thought about this?

In fact, since biological weapons are tested in Africa than any continent in the world, it should have been the top priority for any African leader to finance university technology students to invent such a device, yet they don’t care. All that they care about is taking a bribe and stealing money from the government's coffers.

To be a Ghanaian leader claiming your political party is the best or better than any political party in Ghana is not enough. Action speaks louder than words. Therefore, can the Ghanaian president, Nana Akufo-Addo put the development of Ghana into the hands of Ghanaian graduates?

A country like Ghana for ages is depending on exports to generate income but since imports exceed the government's budget of expenditure, and due to the massive corruption the country is always in debt.

As a result of poor governance, prices of commodities keep rising while duty on imports at the Ghana Ports Authority is two or three hundred percent higher than purchase prize in foreign countries. Entrepreneurs and businesses are facing a crucial moment in Ghana, as a result, nobody is even interested to import goods into the country. While many Africans in the Diaspora are no willing to come home with vehicles as before.

This has given the opportunity to African leaders to sign corruptible deals with the Chinese governments enabling them to get their shares in every deal they sign.

Two of the Dutch microbiology students Carina Nieuwenweg, Martijn van Galen and Angelina Horsting, who invented the device to detect biological weapons, while Africa a continent that often experiences the test of biological weapons hasn't any such plans. Is that cleverness or stupidity?

A country like Ghana can generate thousands of foreign exchange to improve the economy by not depending on exports alone if any of the government embarks on an under drainage system to improve the country’s tourism industry but none of them is prepared to do it, yet the money they steal can finance such a project.

The resources still in Africa, if Europe and America can get one-hundred of it again could bring wonders back to their respective countries economy, yet African leaders seem not to find their way.

It's time for African leaders, including Ghana to stop depending on the Chinese and put the development of Africa into the hands of their hard-learned university graduates to create employment and save much foreign exchange for Ghana.