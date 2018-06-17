Spiritual Values Should Be Respected To Reduce Moral Decadence

Works and Housing Minister Samuel Atta Akyea has advised the youth to respect their spiritual values to reduce moral decadence in the country.

Speaking to the Moslem community of Akyem Asafo during his Eid-ul-Fitr tour of the Abuakwa South Constituency, the MP for the area urged the country's youth to uphold the values, which they remained committed to during the month-long Ramadan period.

'As you celebrate the Eid, I urge you all, particularly the youth to continue to respect their spiritual values beyond the holy month,' he told the congregants.

The Minister added that 'it is important for the youth to continue to respect their spiritual values because that is what will keep them away from all vices'.

Mr Atta Akyea noted that when the youth respect their spiritual values, they won't commit crimes against God, which ultimately is a crime against us.

'Both Moslems and Christians have certain spiritual values which if respected, keep us away from doing certain things. All these crimes and drug abuse you see around is because we don't respect our spiritual values.

'Let us respect our values, and when we do that, we won't go against God. Whatever we do against God, we are doing it against ourselves so let's not continue to do things against ourselves and our nation,' he stated.

The legislator donated bags of rice and cartons of oil to the community towards the eid celebration.

The Deputy Imam of the area Habib Issah Abdul Rahman prayed for the country and asked for Allah's guidance for the President and his appointees to steer the affairs of the country.