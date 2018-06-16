3,000 Arabic Teachers Recruited

Government has engaged the services of 3,000 Arabic teachers to boost teaching and learning among Muslims, especially the youth.

President Akufo-Addo, who made the announcement, urged Muslims in the country to “take advantage of the free Senior High School (SHS) programme to ensure the education of your children, especially the Muslim girl.”

The President, who is also passionate about the development of women, appealed to Muslims to pay as much attention to the education of their female children, as they do to the education of their male children.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to the welfare of Muslim communities in Ghana.

That, he said, was part of the reasons why he pledged at last year's Eid to establish the Zongo Development Fund to help cater for the development needs of the Zongo communities, as promised in the 2016 NPP manifesto.

“I am happy to report that the Fund has been set up and on Monday, 11th June, I inaugurated its board under the chairmanship of a distinguished Muslim, the Chief of Nima, Alhaji Mohammed Farl, popularly called Nii Futa. Already, the minister responsible for Zongo and Inner-City Development, the hardworking Hon Alhaji Boniface Abubakar Siddique, MP for Madina, has been busy about his mission,” he stated.

The President disclosed, “Development projects have started in many Zongo communities around the country. At Asawase in Kumasi, for example, we have started the process of desilting the Pelele River that runs through the community. We are also building major drains in the community to stop the perennial flooding that occurs in the area, and cuts it off from the rest of Kumasi during the rainy season.”

Apart from physical development, he indicated that his government aims to roll out a comprehensive programme that develops the talents of young men and women in the Zongos.

Making reference to several Muslim football icons, President Akufo-Addo stressed, “We want to deliberately establish the conditions that will allow our young talented Zongo youth to engage and develop their talents. To this end, the Zongo Development Minister is building Astro Turfs in Zongo communities to create a conducive environment for the training and development of sporting talents. The one being constructed at Madina in Accra should be a good model.”

Additionally, the President announced that the Vice President of the Republic, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, continues to engage with Muslim communities around the country so that government constantly keeps abreast of the challenges of Muslim communities.

“He just completed his annual Ramadan tour, that brought him to many of the mosques across all 10 regions of Ghana. For the second year running, he has held an Iftar (fast breaking event) at the Jubilee House with Muslims of all persuasions. I want to assure you that this is a tradition we intend to keep so long as, by the grace of God, we inhabit the Jubilee House,” he declared.

The President paid tribute to the learned National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, for his leadership and guidance of the Muslim Ummah in Ghana.

“Sheikh, it is to your credit that the Muslim Ummah continues to live in harmony with one another. We pray for Allah's continuous blessings for you. If Islam is to live up to its accolade as a religion of peace, it behoves all Muslims to embrace one another, irrespective of doctrinal differences,” he added.