Hon. Kennedy Agyapong Must Cease Becoming A Loose Cannon

Much as I like the frankness, philanthropies, and the resolute determination by Kennedy Agyapong (Hon) to fighting corruption in all its forms and shapes in Ghana, in pursuance of justice for all, I can honestly in the same vein not stand his intemperance. I support his dislike for Ghana becoming the Plato's ideal world where justice is only for the rich but denied to the poor. However, he has to bear in mind that too much of everything is bad. This generalised view as just expressed is not meant to discourage him from pursuing his much appreciated agenda of ridding Ghana of corruption with the passage of time. I am only seeking that he learns to moderate his temper and certain of his actions in order not to permanently become a loose cannon.

What is a loose cannon, some people may wish to ask? The phrase “Loose cannon” is defined as “an unpredictable or uncontrolled person who is liable to cause unintentional damage”. His repeated threats to silence some NPP gurus who for their undisclosed reasons are perceived to be plotting against him, using the party's victory at Election 2016 as hostage is a sign of insecurity on his part. This is what I dislike about him. This attitude of his is what will eventually erode his support base; turning some of his friends and supporters against him in the end.

Let it be known to Ghanaians the world over that NPP did not rig Election 2016 as Kennedy by his intemperate rage seems to otherwise suggest. I have said it in some of my previous publications that if you take some genuine steps to mitigate or prevent a crime from happening, you are not guilty of committal of any offence. This may be the more reason why in the court of law, someone may kill but will be set free when an element of self-defence is proven beyond reasonable doubt.

A few months ago, in London, a pensioner “Richard Osborn-Brooks, fought with 'burglar' who broke into his London home armed with a screwdriver” and stabbed the burglar, Henry Vincent, to death. However, the pensioner was neither arrested nor prosecuted; why because his action was in self-defence although life has been lost or extinguished. The full story could be read from the web link below.

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5580925/Pensioner-78-stabbed-burglar-bailed.html

How often than not have former President Rawlings and his wife Mrs Konadu Agyemang Rawlings said the NDC have not won any genuine general elections in Ghana? I have a distaste for political or partisan equalization when it comes to discussing corruption or acts of evilness. Nonetheless, let my noble younger brother Kennedy understand that NPP did not rig Election 2016 as he purports by his threats through becoming a loose cannon.

I may know more than he knows so he should please cease planting doubts in the minds of the public about how NPP won the election. Ghanaians needed a change for the better from the excessive corruption and rot in an unending perpetuation by the John Mahama's NDC-led administration. However, if the change Ghanaians anticipated under the administration of His Excellency the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been obtained, or on course to be attained, or been evaded, is another topic for discussion.

Everyone knows how Kennedy sponsored the party and fought tooth and nail to bring it to power. I appreciate that and tip my hat to him. Nevertheless, to hold the party in bondage because of the financial and logistical assistances he offered is to me uncalled for, if not an irresponsible move.

I have the following two bible references for Kennedy in case he will learn anything sensible from them. In much the same way, those NPP hypocrites who might have any agenda to bring Kennedy down should please stop to rather appreciate the good things he has done for the party, for Ghana and for some Ghanaians. Stop being jealous of him. Stop plotting to bring him down for all stupid reasons as he is not somebody that you can bring down without him pulling you along when he is falling. The hand of God is upon him because of his good deeds as will be seen from the bible references below.

"Be careful not to do your 'acts of righteousness' before men, to be seen by them. If you do, you will have no reward from your Father in heaven. "So when you give to the needy, do not announce it with trumpets, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and on the streets, to be honoured by men. I tell you the truth, they have received their reward in full. (NIV, Matthew 6:1-2)

"Feed the hungry! Help those in trouble! Then your light will shine out from the darkness, and the darkness around you shall be as bright as day. And the Lord will guide you continually, and satisfy you with all good things, and keep you healthy too; and you will be like a well-watered garden, like an ever-flowing spring. (TLB, Isaiah 58:10-11).

I shall soon not be writing any more articles but to rather concentrate on my memoire as my senior brother in Canada keeps advising me to direct my energy, time and intellect toward doing something more profitable for my family and myself as Ghanaians by their nature do not appreciate free consultancy but when paid for. Ideas make people great so I have to use my ideas to make myself great hence going to heed to his advice before he instigates my wife to do my head in.

Finally, Kennedy, be aware that you have a strong support base and God is with you because of your good deeds. Don't be afraid that some people can bring you down. They may try but they will fail, so the word of God says. Subsequently, stop panicking at the selfish attitudes of those you perceive to be planning to bring you down. They cannot. God and your friends will fight for you. Stop holding the NPP to ransom by your constant threats to reveal how they won the election. They won it fairly squarely. I am very much certain about this!

Rockson Adofo