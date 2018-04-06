GHC400,000 Needed To Upgrade Health Centre At Chiraa

Chiraa, a fast growing community in the Sunyani West District, has initiated moves to raise GH¢400,000.00 to upgrade of the infrastructure and equipment at the local health centre.

This would assure a population in excess of 30,000 of access to quality health care.

Barimah Minta Afari II, the chief, has invited corporate bodies, citizens of the town both at home and abroad, to join the effort at improving the facilities there.

Speaking at ceremony held to mark the formal launch of the funding-raising in aid of the project, he asked that all found space to contribute to make it a dream come true.

It was important to recognize that it was only when people were healthy that they could be productive, he added.

Barima Afari II told the 'Chiraa Adasuokor Development Committee' spearheading the fund-raising effort to be transparent and to ensure that every cedi was accounted for.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the area and Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Mr. Ignatius Baffour Awuah, applauded the community for the initiative and pledged to support the project with GH¢20,000.00.

The Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister, Mr. Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh, gave cash of GH¢5,000.00.

Mrs. Eva Aryee, the District Director of Health, said despite the challenges they had been struggling with, the health workers would continue to work hard and remain professional.

Ageing vehicles and the lack of motorbikes had combined to make it difficult to reach out to the under-served communities.

She urged the construction of more Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) in the area to promote increased access health.

Ms. Clara Coleman, a Physician Assistant at the Health Centre, complained of lack of modern medical equipment, transport and an incinerator.

GNA

By Dennis Peprah/Collins Obeng Khophie, GNA