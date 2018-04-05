Surety In Trouble Over Absconding Suspect

An Accra Circuit Court has asked one Ahmed Niko Ganyo, a businessman, who stood as surety for a suspect to get ready to refund double amount of the bail sum.

Ganyo is said to have signed a Police enquiry bail of GH¢140,000.00 for one Michael Kwabena Ofori following a defrauding by false pretence charge.

Police say Ofori since 2015 absconded after he was granted bail by the Police.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Patience Egyapong, prosecuting, who did the committal of Ganyo before an Accra Circuit Court said the Police are unable to trace the whereabouts of Ofori since he was granted GH¢140,000.00 bail by the Police at Sakumono in Accra.

According to ASP Egyapong, Ofori was being held on the charge of defrauding by false pretences and Ganyo signed a bail bond in the sum of GH¢140,000.00.

Ganyo told the court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku that Ofori was in Kumasi and he (Ofori) claimed he was down with malaria and other ailments.

However the trial judge adjourned the case to April 24 and ordered Ganyo to produce Ofori at the next sitting.

According to the judge, if Ganyo failed to produce Ofori then he (Ganyo) should be ready to pay double amount of the bail sum.

Ganyo has been admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢140,000.00 with a surety.

By Joyce Danso, GNA