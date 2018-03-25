I Will Make NPP A Grass-root Party In Volta Region

Mr George Kofi Boateng, the immediate past Volta Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said his vision is to make NPP a grass-roots party when elected Volta Regional Chairman.

Mr Boateng, who was interacting with the media on his candidature, said his goal was to 'bring everybody on board' to enhance the fortunes of the Party in the 2020 general election.

He said he would use the 'prodigal son' strategy to welcome disgruntled members of the National Democratic Congress and unite the NPP to make it an alternative to NDC in the Region.

'I have the acumen to bridge all differences between party people and government and strengthen party structures, because it gave birth to the government and it must be strong,' he stated.

Mr Boateng said when elected, he would establish a research and communication office to market the Government and make the Party attractive.

He promised to place it on the internet superhighway to engage the youth in party activities and instil the habit of voluntarism in them for party work.

The 54-year old businessman said his tenure as Regional Chairman would deliver six parliamentary seats to the NPP in the Region and grab 40 per cent presidential votes, saying; 'Boat is coming with a different style, for a new NPP in Volta Region'.

He said he would strengthen the youth, women and Nasara wings, open offices for them and re-introduce 'operation eagle eye.'

The regional executive elections of the NPP are scheduled for April, 2018.

GNA