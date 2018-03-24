modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY My Evening Of Faded Romance...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
23 minutes ago | General News

Chief Imam Denies Story

Daily Guide
Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu, National Chief Imam
Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu, National Chief Imam

The Office of the National Chief Imam has denied being part of those who went to parliament to protest the so-called US-Ghana alliance as being spread on social media and online news portals.

A statement from the Office of the National Chief Imam and signed by Sheikh Armeyau Shuaib, pointed out that the cleric “was not in parliament to protest but was rather invited by the Speaker of Parliament to commission and observe Jummah prayers in the newly-built mosque at Parliament. We urge the general public to disregard the fake news.”

Video News Headlines
Catch up on the latest news videos from Modern Ghana.

body-container-line