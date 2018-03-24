Chief Imam Denies Story

Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu, National Chief Imam

The Office of the National Chief Imam has denied being part of those who went to parliament to protest the so-called US-Ghana alliance as being spread on social media and online news portals.

A statement from the Office of the National Chief Imam and signed by Sheikh Armeyau Shuaib, pointed out that the cleric “was not in parliament to protest but was rather invited by the Speaker of Parliament to commission and observe Jummah prayers in the newly-built mosque at Parliament. We urge the general public to disregard the fake news.”