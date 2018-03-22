Easter Bunny ; Best Hotel Deals In Accra For Your Perfect Relaxation

Every year ends with Christmas and begins with the new year celebrations. As cliche as this may sound, there is virtually no space between the two celebrations and holiday makers just love the long periods of relaxation away from work. The time spent with family and friends on vacations and road trips is just something a lot of busy people look forward to. However, after the new year comes a long period of non-stop work. The slow walk through January;perceived to be the longest month of the year, February and March often wears many people out. Not even 14th February can compensate for the stress and boredom of this prolonged period of work.

This definitely makes Easter a very important holiday period where many people look forward to relax and spend quality time with friends and family. The most challenging hurdle often seems to be whether we can afford to take the family or a group of friends on such trips or not. How much do the hotels around us cost and why are they so expensive compared to other alternatives elsewhere. Before you freak out, take a deep breathe and relax as Jumia Travel , Africa’s leading online travel website brings you the best hotel deals in Accra for your perfect relaxation this Easter.

Midindi Hotel , Cantoments - Starting from GHS 529, Up to 35% OFF

Midindi Hotel is a classy small hotel offers a beautiful sight with a local treat to locals and visitors from the diaspora. The 3-star Cantoments hotel has business facilities and offers free WiFi internet service which makes it possible to attend to urgent work related issues when necessary. Complimentary buffet breakfast is an everyday thing. A variety of meals and drinks can be ordered from the Midindi restaurant and bar. Guests who fancy taking swims have the Midindi hotel outdoor swimming pool at their disposal. There is also a gym at Midindi Accra as well. Midindi Hotel Accra is a 5-minute drive from the Labadi Beach and close to the Dubois Centre.

Best Western Premier Hotel , Accra Airport - Starting from GHS 819, Up to 40% OFF

Experience world class service at the Best Western Premier Accra Airport Hotel which close to the Kotoka International Airport in Accra. Free WiFi is available on the premises. Best Western Hotel Airport features rooms fitted with air-conditioners, wardrobes, TVs with satellite reception, ornate lamp shades, work desks, artworks, and en-suite bathrooms. The penthouses have full-length windows which open up to a balcony overlooking the pool. Best Western Premier Accra Airport Hotel is a 5-minute drive away from Marina Mall, a 10-minute drive away from Accra Mall, 15 minutes from business hubs and in close proximity to residential areas. You get easy access to all the fun places in Accra when you lodge here since transportation to and from the hotel is easily accessible. Book now the best deal at

Roots Hotel Apartment , Osu - Starting from GHS 662, Up to 25% OFF

Roots Hotel Apartment is an apartment hotel offering great pricing for the assorted services.

This hotel and apartment in Ghana has an onsite restaurant and free WiFi for guests. The apartments have spacious rooms and are fitted with air-conditioners, ornate lamp shades, telephones, separate sitting area with sofas, gleaming tiled floors and en-suite bathrooms. Root Apartment Hotel Accra features rooms that are designed with wall paintings and private balconies with scenic views of the surrounding area. Shared kitchen facilities are also available. Roots Hotel Apartment Osu is in close proximity to restaurants, casinos and Nightclubs. It is a 10-minute drive from the Airport and a 5-minute drive from Accra Central. Christian Borg Castle and Mausoleum are also located nearby.

La Palm Royal Beach Hotel , Accra - Starting from GHS 794, Up to 57% OFF

Book this affordable luxury hotel in Accra when in Ghana to enjoy a great time in the city. The opulent 4-star La palm Royal Beach Hotel Accra features 3 restaurants, 3 bars, a fitness center, an outdoor swimming pool as well as meeting and events rooms. Free internet connection via WiFi is available in all public areas at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel Accra. There are security cameras all over the premises and good security guards at La Palm Royal Hotel. The La Palm Royal Beach Hotel boasts clean and serene environment. With a perfect ocean view , this is a great place for holiday relaxation. La Palm Royal Beach Hotel Accra is a 10-minute drive from the Kotoka International Airport and a 20-minute drive to Accra Mall which is the first mall built in Accra the capital city in Ghana. La Palm Beach Hotel is a 5-minutes drive to Trade Fair and a walking distance to the Labadi beach.

Holiday Inn Accra Airport - Starting from GHS 1,102. Up to 29% OFF

The Holiday Inn is a top class hotel that offers a wide of other services in addition to the complementary ones and a fine location thus making it favourite for business and leisure travellers to Accra. Holiday Inn Accra Airport boasts an outdoor swimming pool with a terrace, a restaurant, a bar, business centre and a health centre. At Holiday Inn Accra Airport, a tour desk is at guests’ disposal and wi-fi is free of charge in the entire property. The hotel has a large parking site for all its guests. Holiday Inn Accra Airport offers a fitness room, free airport shuttle, massages, and laundry facilities are also available. Holiday Inn is 1 km away from the Kotoka airport, 15 minutes drive to Accra mall and 30 minutes drive to Accra zoo.

Kee Gee Hotel - Starting from GHS 100, Up to 17% OFF

Kee Gee Hotel Accra offers incredibly low rates for its services. Giving a fine blend of affordability and great customer service, Kee Gee Hotel is one of the affordable and cozy places to relax in Accra. At the Kee Gee restaurant, every meal is a treat. Food offered here is widely assorted. Breakfast is complimentary at Kee Gee Hotel. Guests can unwind at the outdoor pool at no charge. Kee Gee Hotel Accra is in proximity to a business center and Alhaji bus station, Niiboi Town, Accra. It is a 30-minutes drive from Accra Mall and 5-minutes drive to Achimota Mall. The largest shopping mall (West Hills Mall) is 45 minutes drive from the hotel .

Frankies Hotel , Starting from GHS 529, Up to 21% OFF

Frankies Hotel is a popular 3-star hotel in Osu ideal for leisure travellers and tourists who want to enjoy the nightlife in Accra. Each Frankies Hotel room is fully air-conditioned and fitted with Flat Screen Tv and satellite cable service, a wardrobe, desk, shower, in-room safe, refrigerator, telephone and an en-suite bathroom. There is free high-speed wireless internet access in each room at Frankies Hotel. 24-hours electricity and water supply are assured whiles complimentary breakfast is served daily at Frankies Hotel. The on-site Frankies restaurant serves a variety of local and continental meals. Frankies Hotel bar is well-stocked with alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. 24-Hour room service can be provided upon request. Frankies Hotel Osu-Oxford Street is a 5-minute drive to Ohene Gyan Sports Stadium, 7-minutes drive to the largest conference center in Ghana ( The Dome). Labadi beach hotel is a 15-minutes drive from Frankies Hotel, 20-minutes drive to Arts Centre and 5 minutes walk from Venus nightclub.

As Easter approaches, don’t go through the extra stress of looking hard for a place to relax and unwind. These deals are just perfect for you. You can find more deals in other areas of Ghana here as well.