Gomoa Potsin Armed Robbery Ring Arrested

Police in the Central Region say they have arrested five suspected armed robbers who have reportedly been terrorising people in the Gomoa Potsin township.

The police retrieved pistols and some locally manufactured guns believed to have been used by the suspects in committing crimes.

They say on January 29, at about 6.30 pm, some men armed with pistols and knives attacked a man at his residence at Gomoa Potsin. They demanded all his money and other valuables.

The victim resisted and was overpowered and shot in the right thigh, which led to the amputation of his leg.

Addressing the media in Cape Coast, the Regional Police Commander, Paul Awuni, assured that the criminals will be made to face the law.

The police said about a week ago, they moved into action after they received information from the newly created Intelligence Directorate at Gomoa Potsin.

They said they acted upon a tip-off to smoke out the robbers from their hideout, reports Joy News’ Richard Kwadwo Nyarko.

“In a farm settlement, we arrested a man whom intelligence indicated is one of the kingpins of the robbers [perpetrating the robberies in the area].

“He led us to another location around Gomoa Potsin where we arrested four other suspects,” the Regional Police Commander said.

He also revealed the weapons used by the robbers to carry out the heinous acts are in the possession of the police.

“A search in the home of one of the suspect led to the recovery of a foreign gun, a locally manufactured gun loaded with one cartridge, a short gun, two laptops and two sharp cutlasses,” he disclosed.

All suspects have been detained are assisting in investigations.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |Abubakar Ibrahim