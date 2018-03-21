Wassa-Simpa Health Centre Gets Potable Water

The Accra Mining Network (AMN), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has provided a mechanised borehole for the Wassa-Simpa Health Centre to ease the burden on expectant mothers.

It will also ease the burden on health workers and relatives of patients travelling long distances to fetch water for healthcare activities.

Hitherto, access to clean water had hampered quality healthcare, especially during delivery.

The provision of the water facility had, therefore, come at an opportune time.

Mr Raymond Kudzawu-D'Pherdd, Leader of the NGO, said two years ago Mr Abakah Wilson, a citizen, hinted of the lack of good source of water at the Simpa Health Centre.

He said the staff, together with some young men from Simpa, had to fetch water for the health centre and relatives of pregnant women due for delivery had to travel long distances to find water.

Mr Kudzawu-D'Pherdd said the situation continued for a long time, which caused the staff to embark on strike to demand water for their activities.

The AMN, therefore, sourced for funding from the Australian High Commission, through its Direct Assistance Partnership Funds, for the social intervention project.

Mr Samuel Afeva, the Municipal Director of Health Services, expressed gratitude to the NGO for the timely intervention to improve on the health needs of the community.

He pledged the commitment of staff of the Centre to putting the facility to good use.