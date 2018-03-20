ICMPD Holds Workshop For Trainers On ECOWAS Regional Border Management

The International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) has organized a 3day workshop for selected Trainers of border officials on the rollout of the ECOWAS Regional Border Management and Free Movement Training Manuals in Accra from 19th to 22nd March, 2018.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Chief Director of the Ministry of the Interior, Adelaide Anor Kumi, who spoke on behalf of the Minister, Ambrose Derry said Border Management is critical in the overall success of this protocol and therefore requires a harmonized and standardize techniques for officers who man these borders.

She noted that it is refreshing to know that, the training will be done using the ECOWAS Training curriculum and trainers guides as reference materials thereby making it more relevant and appropriate to suit our domestic needs.

Mrs Anor Kumi indicated that the Border Patrol Unit of the Ghana Immigration Service has been provided with additional logistics and their capacity built for effective and efficient patrol of the borders.

To further boost border control and security, she said a Secured Border Management System (SBMS) has been installed at the Kotoka International Airport to facilitate passenger processing and information security.

She recognized the strides from the implementation of the protocol on free movement however cannot lose sight of its attendant dangers.

Adelaide Anor Kumi added that the recent attacks by insurgents in Mali, Cote D’Ivoire and recently Burkina Faso and also the perpetuation of organized crimes by nationals of other countries in host Member States is an attestation of the threat.

According to her, it therefore requires collaborative efforts from Member states and the International community to fight the canker.

The ICMPD Coordinator and Team Leader for the ICMPD West Africa Office, Mojisola Sodeinde noted that ICMPD within the framework of the FMM West Africa Project is implementing this comprehensive Border Management Action in all ECOWAS Member States.

To support this capacity building initiative, she indicated that ECOWAS commissioned two training manuals, the Regional Border Management Training Manual and the Free Movement Manual.

According to her, these manuals aim to provide regional tools to enhance the capacities of border operatives and other government officials in achieving a more harmonized border management practice throughout the region.

She added that it will also support the full implementation of the ECOWAS Free Movement protocol.

“The Border Management Training Manual is cognizant of existing initiatives across the West Africa region, infused with international best practices to present the final draft which will continue to be updated as needed,” Mojisola Sodeinde intimated.

She emphasized that the Free Movement manual covers the ECOWAS protocol on the right of entry, residence and establishment, also it covers the civil, economic and social rights necessary for its realization.

According to her, this training of trainers’ workshop is the first of three-regional training activity for selected border officials from five ECOWAS Member states: Ghana, Nigeria, Togo, Benin and Niger.

She concluded that at the end of the training, the five participants from each member state are expected to plan and execute a step down training for Officers at their National Training Academies.