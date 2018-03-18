GES Tasked To License Teachers Before Postings

The Valley View University (VVU) is introducing an online degree program in the 2018/19 academic year which would enable students working and staying far away from its campuses to enroll without having to attend classes face-to-face.

The institution is also embarking on a student-centred culture that would foster personal growth and promote independent, critical thinking, creativity and innovative problem-solving.

This will help the students to be “thinking and not mere reflectors of other people’s thoughts”.

Vice Chancellor of the University Professor Daniel Kwame Bediako, said this at the 23rd matriculation of the University at its Techiman campus.

He stated that a new code of conduct is been drafted to help further instill the value of discipline among students adding that "... the problem of Africa is indiscipline, other wise why would we have to create an office for Martin Amidu?".

Prof. Bediako also expressed gratitude to the NPP government for its special interest in education. He stated that "the free SHS policy will certainly ensure that many more young people will be enrolled in the Senior high schools with little financial burdens to their parents. The Ghana Education Service would rather have to ensure quality as well as improve teacher-student ratio, moral discipline, focus on science, ICT, visual arts and the likes".

He added that though the GES is working towards a new "teacher licensing examination like that of the nurses and midwifery council, the National Teaching council should become an authoritative licensing body so that teachers who are trained both by public/private institutions cannot be engaged as teachers until they have sat and passed this licensing exams to qualify for certification and postings and license should be renewed on annual basis based on performance.

He again called on government not to continue paying the teacher and nurses trainee allowances free of charge. He advised that SSNIT may be asked to increase their loans to cover students in all tertiary institutions with "semesterly loan amount reasonable enough for students to pay their education with little or no support from parents and guardians".

"Government would have to create jobs with the over Ghc400million it would rather have given annually to teacher and nurses as allowances. Parents would also focus on investing on primary education of their wards knowing very well that secondary and university education are taken care of".

He again urged students to take advantage of the work-study program which would enable them have the passion for physical work and provide opportunities for the students and support them financially.

The VVice-Chancellorsaid the VVU will embark upon a strict on-campus accommodation policy for certain categories of undergraduate students to enhance quality education.

He enumerated some of the challenges facing the university as lecture halls, library, student hostels and a fence wall.

Prof Bediako urged the matriculated students to demonstrate the spirit of fortitude and resilience in marching steadily towards their goals. He also cautioned them again cheating and examination malpractices adding that "about 14 students have been sacked from the school this year for various offenses in exams".

In all, about 1,013 students drawn from the Techiman campus and the Tamale Learning Centre, were matriculated.