Volta Region To Get Regional Office Of Scholarship Secretariat

The Scholarship Secretariat has hinted of plans to open an office in the Volta Region in Ho to decentralise scholarship opportunities to students.

Mr Kingsley Agyemang, Registrar of the Secretariat said this at a day's forum on scholarship opportunities organised by the Volta Regional Coordinating Council.

The forum, which attracted students from second cycle and tertiary institutions and Municipal/District Chief Executives was on the theme, 'Empowering the youth of Volta-The role of scholarships'.

Mr Agyemang said an office in Ho would bring services of the Secretariat closer to students in the Region and enable more students from the Region to access financial support to further their education.

He said the Secretariat was giving priority to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education and Vocational and Technical training and urged students in the Region to take advantage of opportunities at the Secretariat to upgrade themselves.

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister described the plan to open an office of the Secretariat in Ho as timely and said it would improve education in the Region and reposition it as 'home' of education.

He urged students in the Region to frequent the Secretariat and take advantage of scholarship opportunities to meet their educational needs.

The Regional Minister charged the Municipal and District Chief Executives to ensure that students in their jurisdictions make good use of the opportunity to improve education in the districts.

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA