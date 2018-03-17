Fire Outbreak Traps Cash Belonging To Traders

Surrounded by a pile of rubble on a land that housed a decade-old market, a man surveys damage to shops caused by a fire outbreak early Saturday morning.

At least 15 shops at Trassaco in Accra have been ravaged, including Mobile Money depots, Myjoyonline.com has learnt.

"We were not even able to take anything," a trader expressed shock at the unforeseen change in her economic circumstances.

Another woman said the fire has burnt even the sales they made and kept in the shops. She is now cash-strapped, she lamented.

The cause is yet to be established by the National Fire Service but already the victims of the disaster suspect arson.

A trader told Joy News' Latif Iddris, some men accompanied by police officers stormed the place Thursday to ask them to relocate from the area.

She said they showed them permits recognising their right to trade there, but the men insisted they move by close of day Friday.

They were resolute and expected some reaction from the men whose identities they could not confirm but they did not show up by their Friday deadline.

It was a day after the deadline that their investments were gutted by fire, she narrated.

"It could be them," she expressed a popular view among the traders and shop owners.