Biometric Membership Cards Of CPP To Solve Single Digit Syndrome

Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle, the National Chairman of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), says the party's newly launched biometric membership Identification Cards, will help solve the party's single digit votes syndrome at polling stations during national elections.

He said quite often than not, the number of registered party members the CPP have, do not show up to vote at their various polling stations during national elections, thereby making the party to record single digits at some polling stations.

Professor Delle said this at the official launch and registration of CPP biometric membership ID cards on Friday at the party Headquarters, in Accra.

He said the launch of the membership biometric cards was the first of many steps the CPP was taking to revive the party formed by Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah to its glorious status.

He said even though the CPP was behind on the list of political parties to undergo the biometric membership card registration process, the idea was the first on the party priority list discussed at its National Congress held last year.

While making a rallying call to party members to register, Professor Delle said the biometric card would not only ensure the membership status of registered members but would also ensure that members are powered to contest for party positions at the branch, constituency, regional and national levels.

He expressed appreciation to the national executives committee for taking the decision to expedite action on the registration exercise and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for their financial support.

The cards are in categories of Platinum, which would cost GH¢1,000 and above, the Diamond GH¢750, Gold GH¢500, Silver GH¢300, Bronze GH¢200 and the Ordinary GH¢5 and above.