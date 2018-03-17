3,500 Child Labourers Rescued

The General Agricultural Workers Union (GAWU) says it has withdrawn more than 3,500 children from child labour since 2013 in its bid to eliminate the menace.

Mr Edward Kareweh, the General Secretary of GAWU, said the children had been offered stationeries and school uniforms, sandals, and bags in 30 communities within three districts in three regions.

He said beneficiary communities were from Kwaebiberem in the Eastern Region, Kpando-Torkor in the Volta Region and Hemang in the Ashanti Region.

As part of GAWU's effort to eradicate child labour, the Union has partnered the Teacher Unions to train and support members with teaching aids and materials whiles empowering Anti- Child Labour clubs in various institutions.

Mr Kareweh was speaking at the launch of the 100-million Campaign against Child Labour in Ghana.

The Campaign seeks to withdraw 100 million child labourers out of the global estimate of 152 million.

Mr Kareweh noted that women had been integral partners in the fight against child labour.

In that regard, Mr Kareweh said in communities that GAWU had worked, women had been economically empowered through the provision of alternative livelihoods known as Non-Farm or Fishing Economic activities.

He said women had also been encouraged to do savings and procure loans to be able to support their children's education.

'GAWU will continue to implement our child labour strategic documents and Occupational Safety and Health Matters for farmers against Child Labour, developed in collaboration with the Ghana Cocoa Board and the International Labour Organisation,' he said.

Mr Bright Appiah, the Executive Secretary of Child's Rights International, said one of the safest places that could be created for children was the classroom.

However, children, when picked from the streets to these classrooms, are turned into labourers, a phenomenon he described as worrisome.

Mr Appiah, therefore, appealed to all to safeguard the school environment to facilitate the welfare of the child.

Nii Martey M. Quarshie, the Chairman of the La Traditional Council, said children must be allowed to go to school adding that the girl-child was not born for the kitchen but to save the world.

GNA

By Joyce Danso/Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA