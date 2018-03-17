GIMPA SRC Takes Delivery Of Radio Equipment

Mr Henry Kofi Quarshie, Chief Executive Officer of HENKOQ Group, has presented studio equipment to the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Students Representative Council (SRC) Online Radio App Studio.

The Online Radio App Studio was established by the 2016/17 SRC to provide information to students on campus in real time.

Mr Quarshie presenting the equipment to the current SRC said the executive made the request for some tools to augment the existing ones, hence his involvement to support them.

He said there were many potentials on campus that could use the small studio to develop their skills in broadcasting.

'We have added to the fleets of equipment and chairs including microphones, headsets and UPS with a year subscription,' he said.

Mr Quarshie assured the SRC Executives of his continue commitment to support the station to include more activities in their operations.

Mr Samuel Elavanyo, the Speaker of the SRC of GIMPA, receiving the items on behalf of the SRC commended Mr Quarshie for the kind gesture adding that the executive would put them into good use to benefit the entire students.

Mr Ernest Fredrick Burke, the SRC President, told the GNA that it's the desire of the executives to acquire a frequency in future to broaden their outreach to the GIMPA community to provide more information not only to students.

He said the platform could also be stepping stone for some students, who have interest in developing themselves in the area of broadcasting.

Mr Emmanuel Kumi, the Chairman Adhoc Committee on SRC Radio, said a lot of students were coming on board to host some of the programmes been developed.

He said some of the programmes would include political shows, entertainment and time with the SRC, relationships with Araba among others.

He said important information about last minute change of examination timetable and deadline for registration for courses for each semester were some of the things very important to student and the radio would help bridge that information gap.