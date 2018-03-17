NPP Wishes All Delegates Successful Conference

By the grace of Almighty God, we are into another electoral cycle or our annual delegate conference again this year March 15th – 25th , 2018.

As you already know, the party at the various levels polling station, electoral area and constituencies have held the election of its executives.

Indeed, the party’s external branch delegate conferences are of extreme importance and therefore a successful external branch election will serve the party’s interest.

The role of the external branches in the growth and the development of the party cannot be overemphasized.

In all the twenty one (21) branches across the world, adequate preparations have been made to go through the electioneering processes.

All branch members, current executives and the various aspirants jostling for positions must conduct themselves well for us to achieve a very successful conference.

The party looks up to you to offer leadership, and provide us with best practices to re-invigorate the branches.

In this vein, the party and very much so the International Affairs Directorate, anticipate a hitch-free and successful delegates conference.

The President, the leadership of the party and the entire mother party in Ghana commend you for your tacit, unalloyed and unflinching support to the party.

We salute and thank you for your support.

We also wish every aspirant the best of luck

Thank you.

...Signed…

Emmanuel Attafuah-Danso

Director of International Affairs

NPP Headquarters, Accra