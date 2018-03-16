Work as one family for victory 2020 - Vice chairman hopeful

The Western Regional second vice chairman hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Evonlah Kwame Ishmael has called on the newly elected Constituency Executives of the Region to work together as one family.

Mr. Evonlah Kwame who doubles as a vibrant leading contender in the 2nd vice chairmanship race in the Western Region called for unity when he was speaking at a thanksgiving service organized by the Jomoro newly elected Constituency Executives of the NPP at Allowule in the Western Region.

He stated "As you embark upon your new responsibilities I wish to assure you and the party members that you should all unite because we are a team".

"I look forward to working with you not only to develop closer relations between us but to the cause of peace and brotherhood of all people of our noble party", he pledged.

He urged all aggrieved members, including aspirants who lost their bid in recent Constituency elections of the party to bury their differences and fight for the common interest of the party.

"I again say "Ayeekoo" to all aspirants especially the victors. To the losers, don't relent on your efforts. We need u all on board to help build a better and prosperous party for all".

He said now that the Constituency elections were over, what is needed in the Region is total unity, hard work, total commitment as well as supplications to win the 2020 elections and asked the party faithfuls to remove barries that would militate against unity stability and uniformity, peace and party's cohesion.

He used the occasion to congratulate the newly elected executives for their victory.

"Accept my warmest congratulations on your victory and best wishes for your success as you prepare to take up the responsibilities and challenges of your various offices. It is an appreciation of your hard work and efforts you have shown", he explained.

"Once again, we have shown a great sense of democratic maturity after a successful constituency executives elections right from party faithfuls, electorate and to aspirants at-large. None has lost, because we are a team and as a team we have only one common agenda"

"This is an achievement for our party democratic dispensation that we must all be proud of"

"Vying for leadership means devoting to serve, and as such, we must not relent on our efforts to outshine political opponents as election 2020 starts now. I again say "Ayeekoo" to all aspirants especially the victors. To the losers, don't relent on your efforts.

"We need u all on board to help build a better and prosperous party for all"

"I take this opportunity to call for unity among party members and all those that were involved in this year's party election since that can be the only tool to maintain victory for 2020".

"Let us all come together as one family no matter our differences to help our government to build the Ghana Beyond Aid that we are all wishing for. Without unity we will not be able to support our government to fulfill the promises that he gave to the people of Ghana. Division will do as no good as a party but will make us fall so therefore the only weapon to help succeed is unity"

"It is our belief and hope that your success shall be the party's success come 2020 general elections and in unity we will succeed to build a prosperous nation".

Source: Daniel Kaku