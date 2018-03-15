Abeka Lapaz Cop Killer Caged

The gunned down policeman and his motorbike on the N1 Highway at Abeka Lapaz, with the rubbers fleeing. Inset: suspect Abdul Rahim

The suspected armed robbery gang leader who allegedly shot and killed Constable Daniel Owusu has finally been busted.

Constable Daniel Owusu was attached to the Tesano Community Policing Unit and was on a motorbike patrolling with a colleague at Abeka Lapaz, Accra, on July 13, 2017, when he met his untimely death.

Suspect Abdulai Rahim aka Spartan, 25, was arrested by personnel of the National Intelligence Directorate of the police headquarters at Nima yesterday morning.

He was said to have bolted to Togo to seek refuge after killing the police officer and resurfaced a month ago.

Five of his alleged accomplices were earlier arrested by the police and are currently facing trial at the court.

They are Benjamin Nii Lamptey aka Flegzy-Boe, 27, Kassim Mukaila aka Ekpe, 30; Laila Mohammed aka Nil, (female), 20; Musa Ibrahim aka Moses Can Do, 37 and Abass Abdulai aka Nil, 36.

Constable Daniel Owusu was shot dead while another cop was severely injured on the N1 Highway at Abeka Lapaz, in their attempt to stop a robbery operation in front of Las Palmas Restaurant.

According to reports, he was shot three times by Rahim while the other received gunshot wounds.

Briefing DAILY GUIDE on the arrest, the Director General in-charge of Police National Intelligence Directorate, Commissioner of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno, said intelligence led to the arrest of the suspect yesterday dawn in the room of his girlfriend at Nima.

He said upon the arrest of the five others mentioned earlier, it came to light that Rahim was the one who actually pulled the trigger at the cops.

He is currently in custody assisting in investigations.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

