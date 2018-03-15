Bunkprugu Renewed Curfew

The Ministry of the Interior has renewed the curfew hours imposed on the Bunkprugu Township from 2000 hours to 0600 hours, effective Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

A statement signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, the Sector Minister, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, said the renewal of the curfew was upon the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument.

It urged the people to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to ensure peace in the area.

The statement reminded the public on the ban of carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons in the area and that any person found with those items would be arrested and prosecuted. GNA