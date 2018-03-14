Nurturing the American Dream-Frank Adjei Mensah Unveils the Keys to Financial Success

Frank Adjei-Mensah, a Ghanaian born, US-based author has just donated hundreds of copies of his latest publication, titled “NURTURING THE AMERICAN DREAM” to the Princeton school district in Cincinnati, Ohio, planning to make it a textbook in elementary and high schools.

Frank maintains that Financial Education is THE KEY to Financial Success. The most practical remedy for combating poverty. He says it is the elusive, albeit a critical missing piece of the puzzle in the Education System which promises Financial Success.

Frank Adjei-Mensah is a product of KNUST who graduated in the year 2000 with classmates that included Her Excellency Mrs. Samira Bawumia, the wife of the Vice President of Ghana. Frank, who represents his son’s school on the District Superintendent of Education’s Advisory Board, plans to broaden the net to ensure that every child on the planet receives a copy.

This, he hopes, would guarantee that no child would be left uninformed of the vital information and understanding they need on the ubiquitous market economy, as well as the attitudes, mindsets, and habits they must cultivate earlier in their lives, to help position themselves better to achieve their Dreams.

An autographed copy of the book was recently presented to the Asantehene Otumfour Nana Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi by his wife, Felicia.